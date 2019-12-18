These Were the Most Popular Babies of 2019

The holiday season also happens to be a time to look back on the year that was, and Google has released their Year in Search 2019 report, featuring roundups of the top trends of the year in a slew of categories from the top overall searches (Disney Plus snagged the #1 slot) to the most popular movies (Avengers: Endgame came in at #1). But the category we're loving the most is obviously the top 10 trending babies of 2019. These were the little ones—born to celebs and born into pop culture—who captured our imaginations this year.

10. Hoda Kotb baby

In April 2019, the TODAY Show co-anchor welcomed her second child: a daughter named Hope Catherine Kotb.

9. Amy Schumer baby

May was a super-busy time for celeb babies, as everyone was on both royal baby watch and Amy Schumer baby watch. The comedian welcomed her first child, a boy named Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5.

8. Shawn Johnson baby

Former gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson welcomed a baby girl on October 29. Drew Hazel East was born weighing 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 20.5 inches long.

7. Andy Cohen baby

Bravo fans were overjoyed by Watch What Happens Live host's happy news that broke in February. Andy Cohen shared that he welcomed his first child—a baby boy named Benjamin Allen—via surrogate on February 4. According to the Bravo host, Benjamin weighs 9 pounds, 2 ounces, and measures 20 inches long.

6. Trey Songz baby

In May, Songz welcomed his son Noah. "We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace," he captioned a photo of the baby boy.

5. Cardi B baby

Although Cardi welcomed her firstborn, a daughter named Kulture Kiari in July 2018, it seems the public's fascination with the rapper's L.O. continued into 2019. The mother-daughter pair appear on Vogue's January 2020 cover.

4. Kim Kardashian Kanye West baby

Kimye welcomed their fourth baby, a boy named Psalm, via surrogate, in May. Kim shared the news via a screenshot of a text message with Kanye that read, "Beautiful Mother’s Day with the arrival of our fourth child. We are blessed beyond measure. We have everything we need."

3. Royal baby

The most popular human baby this year was undoubtedly the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first child, baby boy Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. He was born on Monday, May 6 at 5:26 a.m. weighing in at a 7 pounds, 3 ounces. The Sussex Royal Instagram account announced the news, elaborating, "The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

2. Baby Shark

The second most Googled baby is actually a song most kids were obsessed with and parents have Pinkfong, a Seoul-based educational startup, to thank for getting stuck in their heads this year. The YouTube video has 4,158,271,410 views to date.

1. Baby Yoda

And making it to the top of the baby list was a fictional Star Wars character that might not even be a baby—or Yoda, for that matter. It's proof that Star Wars fans really can't get enough of Disney+'s series The Mandalorian, which features what appears to be a pint-sized version of the one of the most famous characters in the entire franchise: Baby Yoda aka "The Child."