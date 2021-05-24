These Tween and Teen Punk Singers Fight Racism with Viral Hit

The Linda Lindas are telling it like it is and blowing up the internet with their song "Racist, Sexist Boy."

Punk rock is alive and well among the stacks at the Los Angeles Public Library.

The system's Cypress Park Branch celebrated Asian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month with a concert featuring a local punk band, The Linda Lindas. And wow does the Asian and Latinx group—composed of teen and tween girls—rock hard.

Make sure you stay through song seven in the set list. It's a delicious takedown of a "racist, sexist boy" who edged away from Mila, aged 10, the drummer, because "his dad told him to stay away from Chinese people."

There have been nearly 3,800 racist anti-Asian incidents in the United States in the past year. Rhetoric like "Kung Flu" or "China Virus," popularized frequently by former president Donald Trump, falsely blames Asian and Chinese people in particular for causing the coronavirus pandemic. Slurs, attacks, and violence have escalated during the pandemic, and many members of the AAPI community have feared for their safety, and that of their families. Parents has resources for talking to your kids about these issues, especially for aspiring allies.

