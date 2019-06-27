Parents Showed Up for LGBTQ+ Kids at Pride and We're So Here for It

Image zoom Getty Images

﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Parents stood up for acceptance this Pride season, whether it was their first time celebrating the season or their 50th time. Kids and parents shared stories from this month on social media and we loved all the touching tales we saw on Instagram and Twitter.

Folks shared their coming out stories and what's happened in the years since.﻿

Parents advocated for their kids (and kids advocated for themselves).

Whole families turned out.

https://twitter.com/_OGMOM/status/1142628035449036800

Parents' signs were on point as well.

And parents of LGBTQ+ kids weren't the only ones attending Pride events with messages of love and belonging. Parents have been offering free "mom hugs" and free "dad hugs" to anyone at Pride who has felt rejected or﻿ unloved by their parents for being a member of the LGBTQ+ community—and the results were incredibly touching. Many people who have felt abandoned by their families because of their identities﻿ reacted with tears and smiles to these total strangers reaching out to hug them.

We're not crying, you're crying. Here's hoping for a day when no parents have to offer free hugs to rejected LBGTQ+ k﻿ids and everyone is loved by their families for who they are.﻿