These 8 Babies Born on Super Bowl Sunday Completely Stole the Show With This Adorable Commercial

Here's how Huggies managed to feature eight newborns—born just hours before the big game—in their sweet Super Bowl 2021 commercial.

Are you one of the millions of Americans who tuned in to watch the 2021 Super Bowl—or, at the very least, the much-anticipated commercials? Then you probably caught a glimpse of what had to be the cutest ad to date from none other than beloved baby brand, Huggies.

Part of the company's new "We Got You, Baby" campaign aimed at "helping babies and parents through uncharted territory," the Huggies 2021 Super Bowl commercial featured eight game-day babies—whose adorable faces you can peek at on Instagram—who, yep, were really born on February 7, 2021.

"Welcome, baby," the commercial starts off. "We're so glad you're here, meaning Earth. World, meet babies! Born today, like literally hours ago."

Three of the newborns—Destinee, Freyja, and Adam—were born in Tampa, Florida, where the big game was played. The other babies—Acre, Donyelle, Valentino, Khloe, and Emmett, whose mom was coincidentally also born on Super Bowl Sunday in 1986—were born across the U.S.

But how exactly did Huggies pull off the historic 30-second spot? "Huggies started outreach in late 2020 to its network of hospital partners worldwide, eventually signing on dozens of partners before game day," the company explained in a press release. And while some of the commercial was pre-produced, the same-day component really came together with the help of hospitals coordinating with expecting parents to get photo and video clips to feature. "All the footage of the game-day newborns was submitted virtually, without the brand ever having to enter a hospital."

To keep the fun going, Huggies is also giving away newborn starter kits (complete with Huggies diapers, wipes, a tote bag, milestone cards, and a Carter's bodysuit) to help 25,000 families welcome their babies into the world. Just visit the Huggies' entry page through March 7 to enter to win.