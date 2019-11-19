The Story Behind the Baby Monitor That Showed a 'Demonic' Child

Image zoom Illustration by Parents Staff; Getty Images (2)

Babies are weird. Ask any parent and they’ll tell you that at least once, but probably dozens of times, their baby did something...odd. From eyes-open REM sleep in newborns to all the bananas jerks and twitches, it can seem like your precious baby is literally possessed sometimes. But one couple actually has photographic proof.

A Twitter user shared a photo of their baby taken from a video baby monitor that ended up with suggestions of exorcism, baptism, and just flat-out send-that-baby-back advice. In the photo, the baby appears to have creepy glowing eyes and washed-out skin tone covered in shadows thanks to the night vision camera. The caption read, "We got a new video baby monitor and I think that was a mistake."

Twitter, in classic Twitter-style, did not disappoint.

"BRING ME THE SOULS OF MY ENEMIES, FATHER. I SHALL FEED ON THEM AS MY CULTISTS SING HYMNS TO THE BABY SHARK,” wrote one commenter. Another posted a gif from the show Supernatural with the caption: ”Keep calm and call the Winchesters.”

But the best clap back of all came from the parent who posted the photo to begin with. “This has blown up a bit, so I thought I'd post a normal photo of my baby so y'all can see how cute he is,” they wrote. But what followed was anything but cute.

The photo, taken in a restaurant, shows a baby sitting in a high chair, engaged in typical baby cuteness and shenanigans. Ordinarily, yes, it's quite cute. But only from the neck down. Because his face, which we're sure is probably adorable, had been replaced...with the creepy demon face. The results left us cackling for sure.