'The Old Truck' Children's Book is Now a West Elm Kids Collection

West Elm Kids revealed an entire limited-edition collection for fans of The Old Truck with quilts, pillows, rugs, and more.

From making up spin-off stories to creating art inspired by beloved characters, there are a variety of ways for a child to revel in the world of their favorite book. Now, West Elm Kids has a treat for fans of The Old Truck, authored and illustrated by brothers Jarrett and Jerome Pumphrey—an entire limited-edition collection that features 13 baby and kid-friendly pieces.

The items—priced starting at $14.50—are inspired by The Old Truck's themes of family, farm life, and hard work, all seen through the lens of a young Black girl. Colorful prints, patterns, and iconography rooted in the book come to life on new quilts, pillows, rugs, wallpaper, and home accessories which can be used in nurseries, kids' rooms, and playrooms.

For example, illustrations from the book appear on a hand-felted and stitched Sun Pillow ($39.99) and lamp in the shape of an old truck ($179). There's also an exclusive stamp set ($24.35) which kids can use to recreate the Pumphrey brothers' illustrations.

West Elm x The Old Truck1 Credit: Courtesy of West Elm

The debut of the collection makes the brothers not only the latest artists and collaborators to work with West Elm Kids, but they're also the first authors to debut an exclusive collection.

In a press release, Jerome noted, "It's exciting to see our hard work and persistence, key values of the story itself, pay off in the form of this new collection. To be able to share these values with a new generation of kids through the story of The Old Truck is an honor."

And Jarrett added, "And to know that they might be sitting on The Old Truck Play Rug or wrapped up in an Old Truck quilt while listening to the story really brings it full circle."

West Elm x The Old Truck Credit: Courtesy of West Elm