The New Girl Scout Cookie Flavor of 2020 Has Arrived—And It Tastes Like Girl Power

Image zoom Girl Scout Cookie Program

Girl Scout Cookie season is almost upon us and we all know what that means—Thin Mints, Samoas, and Tagalongs! But this year the Girl Scouts of the United States of America have something exciting up their sleeve. A brand new flavor!

Introducing Lemon-Ups!

If you like your cookies with a little zing and a lot of inspiration, this one's for you! Lemon-Ups are a crispy lemon cookie with uplifting messages baked right in. "I'm a leader!" and "I'm a go-getter!" are just two of the 8 messages inspired by the Girl Scout mission of empowering and uplifting girls that appear right on the cookies.

Since it's inception in 1912, the Girl Scouts organization has been on a mission to inspire girls to great heights and cookie sales are the backbone of their fundraising. Proceeds from cookie sales help fund experiences that foster independence, confidence, and that go-getter attitude. From STEM classes to adventure camping to a budding love of entrepreneurship, the cookie program makes a mark on every girl involved.

When Do Girl Scout Cookies Go On Sale?

The wait is almost over—girls will officially begin taking orders this month! While order periods vary by region, Girl Scouts USA considers cookie season January through April. So there's plenty of time to stock up on your favorites! They even make it easy to find booths in your area.

Where Can You Get Girl Scout Cookies?

If you miss out on the order form that will almost certainly be circulating through your office, you can always hold out until the pop-up booths start, well, popping up. Traditionally located at entrances to supermarkets and big-box stores, girls work the booths selling cookies to passers-by and those who missed placing an order directly.

Can You Order Girl Scout Cookies Online?

In the day and age where you can get everything from groceries to fertilizer shipped straight to your door, you'd think you could also order cookies online — and you'd be right! As part of their commitment to teaching girls entrepreneurial, tech, and leadership skills, the Girl Scouts created a platform for online sales that girls manage themselves. Each member initiates sales, either digitally or in person, and orders are entered into their online sales platform. You can also search for your zip code and place your order directly.

What's The Top Selling Girl Scout Cookie Ever?

Everyone has their favorites, whether it's the ubiquitous Thin Mint or the underappreciated Lemonade, but a few Girl Scout Cookies are so popular that they've become iconic. Whether you like them straight out of the pantry or after a bit of time in the freezer, Thin Mints have definitely attained icon status. Coming in second on the best-selling list are Samoas/Caramel DeLites, followed by the chocolate and peanut buttery goodness of Tagalongs/Peanut Butter Patties. Rounding out the top 5 are Do-Si-Does/Peanut Butter Sandwich and Trefoils/Shortbread.