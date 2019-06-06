This Video of a Dad Talking to His Baby Has the Internet Obsessed and You Will Be Too

Image zoom Corbis

Let’s set the scene for the latest viral video taking the internet by storm. Dad and baby are on the couch, watching TV and chatting about the program. If you have the video on mute, it’s already pretty darn cute. But turn the volume on and you’ll hear that the entire exchange is half baby babble and half Dad’s grown-up responses.

We won’t lie, we’ve watched this cute fam vid several times over. And so has the entire internet, it seems. The video had 35 million views at the time of writing, with a million shares, 200,000 comments and 750,000 likes.

Mom Shanieke Pryor originally posted the video but it spread quickly, grabbing even more views on Twitter. She captioned the post, “Only this child!! Having a full-fledged conversation with Daddy and Daddy is just as bad.”

Tell us you didn’t want to immediately rewatch the minute-long vid after seeing dad and baby chat—“we think a lot alike, huh?” And Dad is totally onto something chatting with Baby like this. As they’re learning to talk, babies absorb all sorts of language skills by exposure and can actually understand a lot more than you might think. But this video makes it pretty clear that Dad and Baby are having an entire understood convo—just look at those expressions!

And the hashtags Pryor chose add to the Facebook post are an extra dose of adorable: #TheseTwoAreAMess, #OurHouseisAlwaysFullofLaughter, #MrPersonality, and #HeNeedsHisOwnShow.

Thanks for sharing the laughter, Pryor fam! And honestly, if this video is the norm in the house, yeah, we’d watch a whole show.