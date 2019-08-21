The Holderness Family's 'Bye, Bye, Bye' Parody Celebrates Back-to-School Season

Image zoom Mike Coppola/Getty Images

The Holderness family, YouTube stars known for their viral videos filled with dancing and parody lyrics, are back at it. This time, they're summing up with most parents of school-age kids—and their kids—are feeling right now: sweet, sweet relief

The Raleigh, North Carolina-based family—dad Penn and mom Kim (both former news anchors) and their kids Lola and Penn Jr.—took *NSYNC's classic "Bye Bye Bye" and turned it into a goofy, relatable ode to summer ending and the school year starting up.

Relatable lyrics include, "I'm packing these tonight, cuz summertime's been a fright, yeah, all they do is fight—it's ridiculous!" and "I love you endlessly, but I'm out of activities. So, now it’s time to leave and get on that bus."

Since being posted on August 16, the clip has racked up over 76K views. And plenty of commenters are on board with the message. One wrote, "Wow! This was so validating! Thank you, guys!" Another shared, "I will miss my daughter when she goes to school but I'm so tired of hearing, so what are we doing today?!!"

This is far from the first time the Holderness family has celebrated their kids heading back to the classroom. The family did a parody of 50 Cent's "In Da Club" back in 2017.

At the time, Kim admitted that while she will miss her kids being around the house during the summer, it's best for everyone that they hop on that bus, noting, "I do get a little emotional on the first day of school. We love being around our kids—but I think it's safe to say we all need to see other people."

No doubt most other parents will commiserate.