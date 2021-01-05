Target Recalls 480,000 Children’s Swimsuits and Infant Rompers

Snaps have detached from the clothing items, which poses a risk of choking, pinching, and laceration.

Target has recalled 480,000 total units of clothing—specifically infant rompers and swimsuits for infants and toddlers. The recalls were announced by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) on December 30, 2020.

Target Infant Romper Recall

About 299,000 Cloud Island infant rompers were recalled after 16 reports of snaps breaking or detaching from them. These disconnected snaps pose a risk for choking, pinching, and laceration to babies and young children. Indeed, the CPSC calls out one report of scratching and one report of pinching.

According to the notice, rompers included in the recall are Cloud Island Waterfront Baby Boutique Romper, Cloud Island Little Peanut and True Navy Rompers, Cloud Island Little Wildflower and Joyful Mint Rompers, Cloud Island Oh Honeybee and Pink Rompers, and Cloud Island Floral Fields and Mint Rompers. The products were sold from July 2019 through October 2020 in Target stores nationwide, as well as on Target.com, GoogleExpress.com, and Shipt.com.

Image zoom Credit: cpsc.gov

The rompers were manufactured in sizes newborn to 12M; consumers could have purchased a single romper for about $10 or a two-pack romper set for about $11. Check the recall notice for specific item numbers, which can be found on a white tag inside of the rompers. The clothing items were manufactured in China and Vietnam.

Target Infant and Toddler Swimsuit Recall

Target has also recalled about 181,000 Cat & Jack Infant-Toddler One-Piece Rashguard Swimsuits for the same reason—snaps that can detach and pose a choking or laceration hazard. Target has received 27 reports of detached or broken snaps, and one of the reports included a laceration.

According to the CPSC, recalled swimsuits include the Cat & Jack "Summer Blue Lemon," "Coral Icon Story Hawaiian," and "Moxie Peach Lemon" one-piece Rashguards infant-toddler swimsuits. The products come in sizes 12M to 5T, and they were sold from December 2019 through October 2020 in Target stores and online at Target.com. They retailed for around $15 each.

Check out the recall notice for specific item numbers, which you can find on a white tag inside of the suit. The products were manufactured in Vietnam.

What to Do About Recalled Products

Do you have a recalled romper or swimsuit? Take it away from your child immediately, and return it to a Target store for a full refund. If you bought the item online, you can contact Target for a prepaid return label.