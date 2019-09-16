Tamron Hall Is Offering 'Hope & Knowledge' About IVF on Her New Talk Show

Image zoom Jeff Neira/Walt Disney Television

Tamron Hall, whose eponymous daytime talk show premiered earlier this month, is bringing a deeply personal conversation to air today, Monday, September 16. The topic: IVF. Hall, 48, who welcomed her son Moses back in April, previously opened up about her path to motherhood, and today, she'll join forces with Real Housewives' Kenya Moore and Gretchen Rossi about their IVF experiences, alongside fertility doctors and other guests who are navigating their own fertility journeys.

Hall recalls of her own path, "I learned so much over the years as I tried to understand what was available, what my options would be. Obviously, the conversation I had with myself as a single 30-something-year-old woman deciding whether or not to freeze my eggs versus the conversation I had when I was married about what to do were different. And also, at the same time, [I was] wondering why my body and my health wasn't fitting into this perfect scenario of what was supposed to be happening or what I thought. That was also a struggle."

Hall says that she initially explored her options as a single woman who "knew this is something that I wanted to have happen in my life, but also knew that I had personal challenges in front of me."

Then, while traveling and touring to various cities, she met so many people whose lives had been shaped by IVF. "Every stop I made, after I had Moses or announced I was pregnant, someone came to me and said, 'I have a baby through IVF.' 'I have two babies through IVF,' 'I'm trying IVF,' every single stop—different races, different ages, different points in their lives and careers, every stop," she shares.

Hall had seen herself just how popular the procedure was during one of her first visits to a clinic. "I was stunned—there wasn't an empty chair, and there were probably 75 chairs—packed," she notes. "It was jarring. I walked in, and rather than saying to myself, 'Wow, I'm not alone,' I left leaving afraid, because I thought to myself, 'We're all looking for this answer, and maybe it's not there.' And then I—full disclosure—I started going to therapy to work out some of this anxiety and some of this fear."

Not helping matters was the fear-mongering about advanced maternal age that women face from the time they hit 35.

"I think that there's a lot of fear-mongering," Hall notes. "That's why I went to therapy. We inflict enough pain on ourselves, we don't need other people to do it. You're reading articles that are causing you anxiety or family members or people who mean well just pile on to what you're already experiencing. I think that, in most cases, people don't mean to hurt you, but it doesn't mean that's not a side effect. No one deserves to be told that the consequence of you working hard or decisions you made that you're seen as a person who didn't want it or you didn't put enough into it. And we certainly don't deserve to be told that our bodies are flawed or that we're flawed."

Hall recalls touching on the deeply personal, emotional piece of the journey while discussing the subject with guest Gabrielle Union, who also faced fertility challenges and welcomed a daughter late last year, in the pilot. "I said to her, 'Have you looked at yourself in the mirror and said, 'I'll be OK if this doesn't happen?' She said she had not. And the reason I was able to ask her that question is that I had just asked myself that. 'Will I be OK?' And my answer that day was yes, but that could have changed the week after. I found out I was pregnant soon after I had come to that point, but was that a permanent and confident answer? I can't say that. But at that time, it was an important one for me to ask myself."

Experiences like these inspired the journalist to vow to dedicate an entire show to the procedure, even before her series was picked up. And for Hall, it's all about providing her audience with accurate, useful information. "We want some of the best experts out there to answer real questions, not just my questions, but questions other women have," Hall says. "Our show is about hope and knowledge."

The show will also cover access, like the push for legislation for more companies to cover IVF, as well as advancements in the technology that have occurred in the past five to 10 years and various ways the process might look for families, from egg freezing to using a surrogate or an egg donor.

In addition to providing viewers with on-point information, Hall hopes her show's discussion will add to the growing destigmatization of the subject. "More women are talking about it and not seeing our bodies as flawed, not allowing men to believe their bodies are flawed," she says. "There is no such thing as a perfect human, and we all run into different challenges. It's the same reason we talk more about mental health now. Many of us realize that the openness of the conversation opens doors. It's the same with IVF and fertility."

Ultimately, Hall wants viewers "to take away the joy, the pain, the hope, the promise of it all."

