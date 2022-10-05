Steve Burns Is Back To Play a Role in New 'Blue's Big City Adventure'

Grab your handy-dandy notebooks because Blue is heading to New York City for a live-action adventure.

The new movie, Blue's Big City Adventure, is coming to Paramount+ on November 18, and a new single, "On Our Way," is dropping on October 7.

But a new trailer is already out, and it's providing some big, wholesome clues as to who else will be joining Blue and current host Josh Dela Cruz on their New York City excursion. Spoiler Alert: Original host Steve Burns is one of them. Joe (Donovan Patton), Steve's younger brother who took over for him when he exited after four seasons, will also be there. The movie will mark the first time all three of Blue's caregivers will be together on screen.

It's been a big year for the Nickelodeon preschool series, which also announced a theatrical rendition of the show called Blue's Clues & You! Live On Stage earlier this year.

As for the flick, it follows Josh and Blue to New York, where Josh is set to audition for a Broadway musical. But—gasp—he forgot his handy-dandy notebook. Slippery the bar of soap, Mr. Salt the salt shaker, and Tickety the alarm clock are determined to get the notebook to Josh. And there's only one man who can help them with the task: Steve. In the trailer, the trio is seen knocking on a door. Burns answers it and says, "You? Is that you?"

Millennials who grew up watching Steve host the show and now watch Blue's Clues with their kids may have had a similar reaction upon seeing Steve.

Burns re-emerged last year with a sweet video touching on his abrupt exit in honor of Blue's Clues' 25th anniversary.

"I realize that was kind of abrupt," Burns said in the video. "I just kind of got up and went to college, and that was really challenging…but great because I got to use my mind."

Then he pivoted to his now grown-up fans.

"We started off with clues, and now it's student loans and jobs and families," Burns continued. "And some of it has been kind of hard, you know? I know you know. And I wanted to tell you that I really couldn't have done all of that without your help…I guess all I have to say is that after all of these years, I never forgot you."

And it turns out, his old pals Slippery, Mr. Salt, and Tickety didn't either. The only thing missing, according to the trailer, is you. Remember: You can do anything you want to do. And you'll get a chance to help the whole gang figure out Blue's Clues and get Josh to his big audition when the movie hits Paramount+ in November.