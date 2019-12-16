SNL Skit Shows the Struggle Is Real When It Comes to Dressing Kids in the Winter

Image zoom SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE -- "Scarlett Johansson" Episode 1776 -- Heidi Gardner during the "Children's Clothing Ad" sketch on Saturday, December 14, 2019 Ryan Razon/NBC

There are many universal winter truths—you will overspend on gifts, you will share at least one meal with a drunk family member who you never really liked, you will get slushy, gray snow in your boot, and your kid will complain about every article of cold-weather clothing that isn't sweatpants.

In a faux Macy's commercial that appeared on the show over the weekend, the Saturday Night Live cast nailed the parenting truth, showing just how hellish winter kids clothes can be.

The skit begins like any of the Macy's ads we've all seen a zillion times: ads for markdown blazers and sweaters. The camera then zooms to a little girl standing beside some festive holiday decorations and the truth comes out. "For your little ones, Macy’s has the festive fashion that’ll have them saying, 'It’s too hooooooooot!'”

Parents around the country snorted, chuckled, and guffawed as the truths kept coming. "Tis the season to wrestle your wiggly little monster into thick winter clothes," the joyful announcer said as a mom chased her army-crawling daughter across the floor with a shoe.

The scene shifts to a parent struggling to get a sweater over their child's head. “We’re offering 25% off boy’s merino wool sweaters that won’t fit over his head,” said the announcer while the frustrated dad growled, "If you'd just stop wiggling it'd be on by now!" We feel you, man, we really feel you.

The ad promises deep discounts on everything from "hard shiny shoes that hurt her feet" to "holiday rompers she'll never get off in time" to winter coats "so big and thick they won't fit in their car seat anymore."

Each description is paired with the perfect amount of parental struggle—a dad closing the car door to scream profanities after struggling with the car seat, a pair of parents arguing over how to correctly put a snow bo0t on their daughter, and a mom blow-drying the hem of the holiday romper her daughter did, indeed, not get off in time.

The skit is brilliant and, for parents, so real it might make you want to make a permanent move to the tropics.