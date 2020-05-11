Parents are trying anything to keep kids entertained during stay-at-home orders and the cast of Saturday Night Live suggests we take it one step further in their latest parenting parody skit.

SNL Cast Suggests Maybe, Just Maybe, We Should Let Our Kids Drink, In New Parenting Parody

Every parent has their own tips, tricks, and advice for keeping kids entertained during our coronavirus stay-at-home orders. Whether it's living room obstacle courses, backyard scavenger hunts, or caving in on screen time, we're all doing the best we can. But the cast of Saturday Night Live has another suggestion for parents to try: let kids drink.

The skit, which aired over Mother's Day weekend, is full of catchy lines, staged photos of kids tying one on, and even features a Josh Gad as Olaf cameo.

Framed as a PSA set to song, cast members introduced the idea as a "special rule" for these "special circumstances"—the SNL crew can make even the worst ideas sound hilarious.

Although not everyone agrees. A debate quickly started up on social media, with detractors saying the skit was irresponsible and insensitive. One Twitter user commented, "Let Kids Drink? WTF is wrong with you??? #SNL." Another tweeted, "I'm all for pushing the comedic envelope but I think tonight's skit on SNL 'Let Kids Drink' is a little uncalled for and inappropriate even for SNL."

Others were quick to point out that the skit was satire and was not actually promoting giving children alcohol. "There are two types of people in the world," reads one tweet. "The ones who think 'Let Kids Drink' was freaking hysterical and the ones that have no sense of humor."

Regardless, with lines like "Turn that Shirley Temple into an Ina Garten grand martini," "Let Kids Drink" is sure to be stuck in your head for days.