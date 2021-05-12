Sesame Street Just Launched a Series of Adorable PSAs About the COVID Vaccine

The nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street has partnered with the Ad Council, COVID Collaborative, and the CDC to launch a series of PSAs and resources for families.

As the COVID-19 vaccine becomes more readily available to Americans, Sesame Workshop is stepping up to provide helpful info for families. The nonprofit educational organization behind Sesame Street has partnered with the Ad Council, COVID Collaborative, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to launch a series of public service announcements and resources on the COVID-19 vaccines. The content will be available in both English and Spanish.

In a press release, Lisa Sherman, president and CEO of Ad Council, explained the collaboration will allow them to "reach new audiences of parents and caregivers with heartfelt and informative content that will help us all get back to the people and moments we miss."

In the new PSAs, Elmo, Elmo's dad Louie, and the Muppets of Sesame Street explain that COVID-19 vaccines are here and getting vaccinated can set the stage for "sunnier days."

One of the spots centers around the letter "U" singing Billie Holiday's hit "I'll Be Seeing You" and a montage of Sesame Street friends previewing activities so many of us are looking forward to, like hugging on the street and playing in the park.

Another shows Elmo and Louie feeling hopeful and excited because people are getting their COVID-19 vaccine, and soon, they'll be able to enjoy playdates, trips, cookouts, sharing cookies with Cookie Monster at Hooper's Store, and visiting Elmo's grandma Nana.

And a third features Louie talking about why he got the shot himself.

All of the spots suggest that people go to GetVaccineAnswers.org, a resource for vetted and science-backed info on the COVID-19 vaccines.