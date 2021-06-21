'Sesame Street' Features Two Gay Dads in a New Episode During Pride Month

From supporting families through the pandemic to conducting research around children's awareness of racism, Sesame Street has been using its educational platform to promote progress. Now, the show is celebrating Pride Month with a new episode called "Family Day" featuring two gay dads.

The storyline involves Nina introducing her brother Dave and his husband Frank, played by Chris Costa and Alex Weisman, as well as their daughter Mia, played by Olivia Perez, to Elmo and his friends.

During one of the most heartfelt moments of the episode, Frank notes, "There's all kinds of different families. But what makes us a family is that we love each other."

A Sesame Street co-director recently took to Facebook to comment on the episode, calling the show a "welcome place of diversity of inclusion," writing, "I'm so excited to introduce Nina's brother Dave, his husband Frank, and their daughter Mia to our sunny street" and concluding, "Love is love, and we are so happy to add this special family to our Sesame family."

GLAAD is also applauding the move. The organization's President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis tweeted, "The 'Family Day' episode of Sesame Street sends the simple and important message that families come in all forms and that love and acceptance are always the most important ingredients in a family."