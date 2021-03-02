Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff Celebrates Read Across America Day With a Must-Read Children's Book

Teaming up with The Conscious Kid, the second gentleman is reading a children's book all about Ruth Bader Ginsburg to help teach the importance of gender equality, Jewish heritage, and female empowerment.

America's first second gentleman, Douglas Emhoff, is marking Read Across America Day on March 2 by reading aloud I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark, a children's book that celebrates the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg (RBG), gender equality, and diversity.

Teaming up with The Conscious Kid, an education, research, and policy nonprofit that aims to disrupt systemic racism and focuses on addressing race and inclusivity through children's books, Emhoff is helping to celebrate a more diverse Read Across America Day in 2021.

"The key to developing young learners into engaged, active, and innovative thinkers is instilling in them a love of reading at an early age," President Joe Biden noted in his "Read Across America Day" presidential proclamation. "Reading is the gateway to countless skills and possibilities—it sets children on the path to a lifetime of discovery. On this Read Across America Day, we celebrate the parents, educators, librarians, and other champions of reading who help launch our Nation's children on that critical path."

Launched in 1998, Read Across America Day encourages kids to read and is typically celebrated on Dr. Seuss's birthday, though, due to backlash over racist and insensitive imagery in six Dr. Seuss books, is moving away from the author and will celebrate a broader range of diverse children's books.

That's why, for Read Across America Day 2021, Emhoff is reading I Dissent: Ruth Bader Ginsburg Makes Her Mark by Debbie Levy, a book that promotes female empowerment, salutes Emhoff's own background as a lawyer, and honors his connection to the Jewish community. On top of that, the book was selected specifically to honor Women's History Month and highlight the role RBG played in American history.

