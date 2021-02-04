Sam's Club Is Celebrating Black History Month With Free Virtual Readings by Best-Selling Black Authors

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

All February long Sam's Club will be offering free readings of inspirational books by the authors themselves—all in an effort to celebrate diversity and promote acceptance.

Whether you're volunteering, donating, or sitting down to learn about Black history, there's no shortage of ways to commemorate Black History Month with your kids and teach the importance of racial equality and inclusion—this February and every day after.

Whatever your plans, you'll want to clear your Saturdays this month: Sam's Club is offering virtual book readings (free to both members and non-members) to connect families with best-selling Black authors and their must-read books.

"Every single action matters," the Sam's Club website reads. "And every voice can make a difference. As we continue to make progress, we encourage an ongoing and open dialogue—one between our associates, members, suppliers, and communities around the world—so that we can reach the best of what we can be."

Between activist and children's book author Meena Harris (who you may know as Vice President Kamala Harris's niece) and former New England Patriots wide receiver, Malcolm Mitchell, the Sam's Club Black History Month book lineup aims to start a conversation between parents and children and Black authors whose books should absolutely be considered mandatory reading.

On top of this, Sam's Club also features a "Culture and Kindness" book collection inside every store, featuring "titles to encourage open-mindedness and allow grownups to celebrate differences, teach empathy, and increase understanding while also helping start conversations with peers and children of every age." The time to teach diversity, wipe out prejudices, and amplify Black voices is now.

These are the February 2021 Sam's Club events to bookmark—and the books you should add to your child's library ASAP.

Black History Month Virtual Book Readings

My Very Favorite Book in the Whole Wide World by Malcolm Mitchell

Saturday, Feb. 13 - 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST

Register here

Little Leaders and Little Legends by Vashti Harrison

Saturday, Feb. 20 - 10 a.m. CST/11 a.m. EST

Register here

Ambitious Girl by Meena Harris

Saturday, Feb. 20 - 2:30 p.m. CST/3:30 p.m. EST

Register here

Stay This Way Forever by Linsey Davis