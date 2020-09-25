Hilarious Ad for Ryan Reynolds' 'Home School' Gin Promises to Help You Cope With New Math

The dad of three encourages stressed-out parents to "schedule their parent-gin conference today" in a highly relatable commercial for "Home School Edition" gin.

After a chaotic spring season, uncertain summertime, and now, bizarre academic year that is entirely or partially online for many kids, parents everywhere are feeling severely fried. Back-to-school season 2020 has been a whole new level of stressful. And that's why Ryan Reynolds is offering fellow parents a bit of real talk in a new commercial for Aviation Gin, the liquor brand he previously co-owned and for which he's the de facto ambassador.

Reynolds recently shared the spot on his Instagram account alongside the caption, "Aviation Home School edition. Official sponsor of Parent-Gin conferences." In the clip, he acknowledges that back to school time has a "whole new meaning" this year, which is why Aviation is introducing the "Home School Edition" of its product: a 1.75L bottle that is the brand's largest offering yet.

"It can help with a variety of subjects—fourth grade geography, whatever the f*** new math is, and revisiting your own long-forgotten middle school traumas," he notes in his signature, hilariously dry delivery.

The ad wraps up with a school bell sound and Reynolds concluding, "Middle school is the f***king worst."