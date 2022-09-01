Relax, Folks—Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle Isn't Going Anywhere

It's not uncommon for rumors to spread within the Disney community. Dis-news travels faster than the speed of light whether the news holds any truth at all. And the latest "announcement from Disney" has the community in so much of an uproar that "Walt Disney World Cinderella Castle" has been trending for days.

One would think the Internet would know by now to wait for official word from Disney (or any other trusted source for that matter) before believing everything they read on the Internet but, alas, this rumor has been repeated thousands of times. The Internet has managed to convince some gullible viewers that Cinderella Castle is going to be demolished at the end of the resort's 50th anniversary celebrations.

Cinderella Castle has been a part of Walt Disney World Resort since its completion in 1971. Not only is it probably the most recognized fixture at Walt Disney World, it serves as the central hub of Magic Kingdom. All areas of the park can be accessed from this point. While the castle has undergone quite a few makeovers since it first made its appearance at the end of Main Street U.S.A., it has remained a main attraction of Walt Disney World. People travel from all over the world to take pictures in front of the iconic landmark. So how could anyone believe that Disney would throw that all away?

The news went viral after TikTok user @mousetrapnews posted this video that has been viewed over eight million times with the following narration:

"Breaking Disney news. Cinderella Castle will be removed after the 50th anniversary. As you can see, the Magic Kingdom will look empty without the castle. This announcement came out of the blue and is devastating, and there are no mentions from Disney as to what might be replacing it. For full details on this story, click the link in our bio or visit mousetrapnews.com."

Rather than looking to any official Disney sources for answers to said "breaking news" the comments came rolling in by the thousands.

"Why?! it is a iconic piece of Disney," one comment mentions.

"THEY BETTER NOT REMOVE CINDERELLA'S CASTLE CINDERELLA IS MY FAVORITE PRINCESS AND THE ONLY REASON I REALLY GO TO DISNEY ANYMORE," another user wrote.

Some other commenters seem to believe it's being replaced by our favorite ice queen's castle. "They are turning it into Elsa's Castle for the winter. I literally just looked it up," someone commented extremely matter of factly.

The fake news got people worked up enough for it to be debunked by Snopes. The popular debunking site of course rated it "labeled satire" because anyone who looks beyond the video can see that The Mouse Trap themselves admitted to the news (and pretty much everything they post) being a complete rumor.

The bio on TikTok for @mousetrapnews makes no attempt to hide that its videos and articles are complete satire. "Real Disney News That is 100% FAKE" it reads. Furthermore, if you actually click the link in bio on TikTok and head to mousetrapnews.com, the About page tells you everything you need to know about their site:

"The Mouse Trap is the world's best satire site. We write fake stories about Disney Parks stuff. From Disney park announcements to Disney hotel and resort news to made up Disney partnerships, you can be assured that anything you read here is not true, real, or accurate, but it is fun."

So rest assured. Cinderella Castle will not be going anywhere. In the words of one of my favorite comments on the video, "Y'all relax: it's satire. The castle is staying."