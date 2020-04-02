Reese Witherspoon Is Giving Teachers Free Draper James Dresses to Thank Them For Their Hard Work

Image zoom Draper James

With schools shut down all over the country, potentially through the rest of the school year, educators have been stepping up to transition their classrooms online and keep students on track through distance learning. To show appreciation for their efforts, Draper James, the fashion and lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, is launching the "Draper James Loves Teachers" initiative.

In a post about the campaign on Instagram, the company addressed educators directly: "Dear Teachers: We want to say thank you. During quarantine, we see you working harder than ever to educate our children. To show our gratitude, Draper James would like to give teachers a free dress."

Draper James will also offer teachers 25% off online orders for Teacher Appreciation Day on May 5.

Witherspoon explained the impetus for the campaign in a press release: "These past few weeks have shown me so much about humanity. I’m an eternal optimist, so I always look for the bright side of things. And I have been so encouraged by the ways people are really showing up for each other. Particularly the teachers. During quarantine, teachers are broadcasting lessons from their own homes and figuring out new remote-learning technology and platforms on the fly, all while continuing to educate and connect with our kids. Advocating for the children of the world is no easy task, so I wanted to show teachers a little extra love right now."

As this crisis has served to emphasize just how much teachers enrich children's lives, this campaign couldn't be more timely—or applause-worthy.

To apply for a free dress, teachers should complete this form before this Sunday, April 5th, 11:59 PM ET. (Offer valid while supplies last.) On Tuesday, April 7, eligible teachers will receive an email from Draper James with details to receive their dress.