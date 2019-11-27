Reddit Users Explain Funny Tricks Moms Use to See Everything Their Kids Do

Image zoom Getty Images

When it comes to knowing what their kids are up to, moms seem to have the preternatural ability to know everything. Call it instinct or mom-radar, it comes with the territory when you have small children who can rain down destruction in the blink of an eye. When disbelieving kids ask, “How did you know that?!” there’s one old standby that always works: “I have eyes in the back of my head!”

Yep, from time immemorial, parents have used the ol’ eyes in the back of the head trick to convince their kids they know what’s up all the time. But as one recent Reddit post pointed out, sometimes it backfires.

Redditor Arilysal said she’d seen another thread discussing moms having eyes in the backs of their heads and thought it would be fun to see what her daughter thought of the trick. “Curious about my own daughter's reaction I told her the same thing and asked her to search for it as well, hoping for a nice giggling head relaxing time,” she wrote. “Nope, she screamed and legit cried, terrified about the eyes at the back of my head.”

A few commenters could definitely relate, saying their kids would similarly freak out. But others dished on their favorite sneaky kid-surveillance techniques that make the eyes behind the head trick work.

“I definitely have a couple of strategically placed reflective surfaces. Plus there’s the reflection off the glass covering the fireplace and we have a huge wall of windows in our living room,” wrote one Redditor. “It’s not foolproof and there’s definitely a few blind spots, but my oldest is only 3, so I should have a few more years before they figure me out.”

Another had recounted memories of their grandmother’s eyes in the back of your head trick. “My great-grandma said she did too and we'd even test it,” they explained. “We'd say, ‘ok, what am I doing now?’ and she always knew. Turns out the chrome on her stove was like a mirror and we never picked up on the fact that she was always cooking during these tests.” Great-grandmas know all the tricks!

Teachers have more than a few tricks up their sleeves, too, it seems. “I’m a teacher and I had a classroom with a lot of mirrors. The children that year were convinced I had eyes in the back of my head because I caught stuff in the mirror all the time when I was back too and I would call them out.”

So there you have it. A few well-placed reflective surfaces and kids who are still young enough to be gullible and you too can have superpowers.