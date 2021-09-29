You'll want to add these sweet tunes to your kids' playlists after reading this.

Reddit Thread Spotlights the Songs Parents Sing to Little Ones, and It's Giving Us All of the Feels

Whether you're musically inclined or not, you probably find yourself singing certain songs more often once you become a parent. Maybe it's the Frozen classic "Let It Go," or perhaps it's a Cocomelon jam. And then there are the endless addicting (albeit slightly annoying) songs from one of their toys ("Welcome to our learning farm," anyone)?

And yet, years later, you may find yourself wistfully humming those tunes, as one Reddit parent recently found out.

"I had a tough day at work, and when my phone connected to the car on the way home, it started playing a very old playlist that's still on my account called '(My Kid)s favorites,'" u/ImaginaryBookomatic posted in the Mommit subreddit. "And it made me think of all the songs I would find myself singing to kiddo when they were little."

She went on to list a few, including:

"Our Generation" by Marcy Playground. "Kiddo called it The Swing Song and demanded it whenever I pushed her on the swings," the Redditor recalled.

"Can't Always Get What You Want" by The Rolling Stones. "I would sing the chorus to [my kids] whenever they threw a tantrum over the word "no" to the point they started singing it to self soothe when they didn't get their way," she said.

"You Got a Friend in Me" from Toy Story. "To distract them and engage them in impromptu dancing," she said.

Now that those days are in her rearview mirror, she wanted to know: "What fairly random songs did you or do you find yourself singing to your littles and itty bitties?"

Several Redditors responded, and the choices hit all the right notes. Some took some creative licenses.

"I used the tunes of other songs, so there was a lot of…and "Socks" [sung] to the tune to "Shots" by LMFAO," one said.

Another has an old kiddy stand-by stuck in her head: "It's been Raffi the last couple of weeks. 'Baby beluga, baby beluga,'" another virtually crooned.

And one response gave us all the feels.

"'Can't help falling in love' by Elvis. It was my husband's and my first dance at our wedding, and it fits so perfectly singing our beautiful little baby boy to sleep," one person said.

You don't have to have a mantle full of Grammys or a voice like The King to sing to your baby. It's more about having fun together and helping your baby learn. Experts say that introducing children to music through singing and playing songs is beneficial to development. It may help:

Strengthen musical pathways to the brain

Enhance your bond

Develop communication skills

There are many songs you can sing or pull up on Spotify for your little one. Classics "Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star" and "Hush Little Baby" are always a hit, but more contemporary songs like John Legend's "All of Me" or "Rolling in the Deep" can also be fun.