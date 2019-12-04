6 Baby Names Reddit Couldn’t Stop Discussing in 2019

Social media has been a boon for new and expecting parents. From the ubiquitous Facebook mom’s group to Twitter and Instagram hashtags, there is no shortage of real-life parents out there willing to offer up advice, calm fears, and provide support for all the worries that come with a new baby. But the big three may have some competition in the social media parenting market: subscribers to Reddit's parenting communities are growing massively, according to the company's Year in Review Report.

Reddit's end-of-year numbers show the parenting subbreddits are booming—r/parenting, r/babybump, and r/afterthebump are among the most popular of the year. But there’s one other standout: r/namenerds.

Choosing baby names is hard, we aren’t going to lie. It’s also super fun, though, especially when you come up with something you absolutely love, something that will capture everything you want for your child’s future in just a few (or many) syllables. But, what if you’re just not sure? What if you can’t whittle down your list? Well, that’s why so many expecting parents are turning to r/namenerds for help. Parents can ask for help choosing names for their little ones (or even their plants!) and Redditors offer suggestions, tweaks, or even the occasional “oh hell no” in return.

Baby name chat extends to other forums as well. And Reddit compiled a list of the most discussed baby names of the year.

Jack Charlotte Olivia Finn Theodore Felix (it was a tie for fifth place!)

Some oldies but goodies, for sure. Looks like 2019 marked a return to more traditional names but we can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store!