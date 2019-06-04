Real Housewife Monique Samuels on Raising Kids On TV

Monique Samuels is parenting in the spotlight. And unlike many celebrity moms, it’s her job to live out her struggles and triumphs in the public eye. The Real Housewives of the Potomac star has discussed miscarriage, pregnancy and parenting her three kids on the show.

There’s Christopher, age 6, Milani, age 3, and the new baby Chase – he’s just 5 months. Samuels has her hands full raising the trio with her husband NFL star Chris Samuels, managing her lifestyle website “Not for Lazy Moms”, writing a book about potty training, and, of course, weathering (and doling out) drama on Real Housewives. Taking a break from the nonstop TV action, she sat down with us to share some secrets of her parenting style – and we’re ready to dish.

Her kids have seen The Real Housewives.

Samuels says her kids think it’s “pretty cool” that she’s on TV. And since they’re minor characters on the show, she told us, “I actually allowed them to see the parts that they're a part of, but not the parts where I'm choking people out with umbrellas and stuff.”

But being on TV presents its own challenges for the family.

“I just try to tell them, you know, people might come up to you and say, 'Hi Christopher' but they don't really know you. They know you from the show,” Samuels explained. “I try to remind them all the time, 'sometimes we're on TV so you have to make sure that you're talking to a person who you know versus strangers.' You know, so it's a tricky thing.”

And it sometimes means rethinking those social media shares.

Samuels told us she often posts pics of her kids online but has had to go back and take one down. “I was so proud that Milani, when she was six months old, was using the potty, and I took a picture of her on the potty,” she said. “Everything was covered up but I had to think about this. I'm like, one day she's going to grow up and she's going to be pissed at me for having her sit down on a potty and I had to delete it.”

Her kids are quick learners.

Besides potty training at a young age, Samuels also encourages them to do simple household tasks on their own such as getting water from the fridge. “They're very capable and I love that. I try to show them that you can do anything that you put your mind to and if you need help, I’m here. But at least try it the first time on your own and see (as long as it's not going to interfere with the safety, obviously).”

She champions their self-sufficiency.

Everything they can do surprises her sometimes. “My kids are super independent, and I love it.” She said of the older two: “I sometimes forget how old they are and I’m like, wait, they're still three and six. They can't watch themselves.”

But they don’t always get the whole story.

“I've definitely told white lies to my kids,” Samuels said. While pregnant with Baby Chase, son Christopher asked how his new sibling would come out, she said she had to push him out. "And he said, 'Push it out from where?" Samuels said. “And I said, 'The doctor's going to handle all of that. Don't worry about it. Mommy's going to push it and it's going to be okay.' I didn't want to give him all the details.”

She’s modeling her parenting style off of her parents.

Even though she’s raising her kids in a very different world than how she grew up, she’s still using her up-bringing as a guide. “My parents handled everything. They gave us a lot of love, whatever we needed they made sure we had the necessities,” Samuels said. “I want to do the same for my kids. I don't ever want them to go through any point of their life where they're not grateful for where they are, and I want them to keep pushing to go forward.”