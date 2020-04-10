5 Quick Ways For Parents to Relieve Coronavirus Stress that Don't Include Wine

Image zoom shapecharge/Getty Images

Sheltering in place with kids is, in a word, hard. Most parents are used to interruptions, a lack of privacy, and very little alone time, but they're also used to going to work and their kids being in school. Twenty-four-seven togetherness is a huge change for many families and not an easy adjustment to make. Added to that, the overnight transition to home-educator has many parents' heads spinning and looking forward to popping a cork at the end of the day. Having a drink or a glass of wine at the end of the day is a time-honored way to chill and recuperate from the stresses of the day, and stocking up on your favorite adult beverages was probably near the top of your social distancing prep list.

Drinking alcohol is definitely an easy way to relax, especially now, when we're sheltering in place with our families and alone time is all but a memory. You don't have to carve out uninterrupted quiet time or worry about finding someone to watch your kids while you go for a walk—you can just pour a glass of wine and parent at the same time. It can really be the best of both worlds.

But if you're looking to cut down on your alcohol consumption during your stay home orders, or if you run out of booze and don't want to risk a trip to the grocery store, you're in luck. There are things you can do to take the edge off the day that don't involve a couple of glasses of rosé or enough quiet time for an hour-long yoga session.

Tips for Relaxing Without the Booze

"All of the stress-relievers that existed before the coronavirus pandemic are still available, things like vigorous exercise, meditation, journaling, and puzzling, which has become highly popular these days!" explains Cara Natterson, M.D., pediatrician and author of Decoding Boys: New Science Behind the Subtle Art of Raising Sons. Sure those things are a little less relaxing when interrupted, but there are workarounds.

If you're in a two-parent household, says Dr. Natterson, "Try asking another adult in the house to cover you for a set amount of time each day and then offer the same in return. Or if you have older kids, you can make the same request of them. If everyone practices self-care, the entire house will be happier."

If sharing childcare responsibility is not an option, you're not out of luck. There are several ways to relax, destress, and get out of the pandemic mindset that only take a few minutes!

1. High-Intensity Interval Training Workouts

These popular workouts combine intense bursts of movement with very short duration, making them great for those times when parents can only get away for a few minutes. HIIT workouts are available for free on many online platforms and if you're super stretched for time, you can give this One-Minute Workout a shot!

2. Deep-Breathing Exercises

We know you're most likely locking yourself in the bathroom for some peace and quiet at least once a day anyway, so why not practice some deep breathing while you're in there! Deep breathing exercises have been shown to lower stress, reduce fight-or-flight responses, and encourage deeper relaxation, which is really what we all need these days!

3. Mindfulness Apps

Gone are the days of uninterrupted meditation sessions. But you don't have to sit for 20 minutes to get the same great relaxation benefits. " If you have a smartphone, check out mindfulness apps—there are several good ones such as eMindful and Happify," says Dr. Feuerstein. "Sneaking a few minutes in at a time can really be impactful."

4. Play!

While we might all be craving a few minutes of alone time, getting creative and actively playing with our kids is a great way to take our minds off the world and hone in on the present. Getting involved in physical play outside or even having a tea party with your kid and their stuffies can be a grounding and relaxing experience if you go at it with the right mindset—that it's fun!

5. Sleep

Maybe the most important stress-reliever of all: sleep. Anxiety and stress can play havoc with your sleep cycle which can lead to more anxiety and stress. Really focusing on getting a solid night's sleep is going to be the most important thing you can do to maintain mental calm while everything else is chaos. "Go out of your way to get good sleep," says Dr. Feuerstein. "This can often mean being creative and getting as active as possible toward the end of the day. And then try to keep a regular sleep schedule and have your kids do the same. If you are not sleeping well, look online or ask a clinician for additional good-sleep strategies. In addition, many people think alcohol helps them sleep but this is not true. Although it can feel like it helps by making us drowsy, it actually worsens insomnia in most people—when our body starts to break down the alcohol we get stimulated and wake up in the middle of the night, which of course worsens feelings of being tired."

The Dry Benefits

As many parents can attest, finding ways to chill during lockdown with their families is close to impossible. Which is why we drink. "Alcohol similarly affects anxiety through the same neurotransmitter pathways as some of the medications that impact anxiety levels," explains Seth Feuerstein, M.D., assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Yale University.

With the overwhelming uncertainty about the future coupled with dramatic changes to lifestyle and routine, having coping mechanisms and ways to de-stress are more important than ever. While we all do our best to stay healthy, the stress, depression, and anxiety involved in living through such uncertain times can wreak havoc on our immune systems, making us more susceptible to illness. Which is exactly what we don't want, right? Finding ways to relax is literally more important than ever. So find your zen wherever you can find it and remember, this period doesn't have to be isolated even while distancing—keep reaching out to your people for support when you need it.