'Queer Eye' Star Tan France and Husband Rob Are Growing Their Family—Here's What to Know

All things just keep getting better for Tan France. The 37-year-old fashion designer and author who stars on Netflix's Queer Eye announced today that he and his husband Rob will welcome their first child via surrogate.

France posted the baby announcement on his Instagram account with a cheeky photo of himself shirtless and holding an ultrasound shot in front of his stomach. The caption reads, "So happy to finally share that WE'RE HAVING A BABY!! No, I'm not pregnant, despite this VERY realistic pic."

France continued, "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this summer. Something we've wanted for soooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

The TV personality's husband Rob, who is an illustrator, shared the couple's happy news on Instagram alongside a drawing of a fetus in utero, writing, "We have a beautiful little angel on the way, and I didn't think it was humanly possible to feel like this."

France, who sold his clothing line Kingdom and State to ModCloth and Forever 21, has been retired from fashion designing but focused on his media career since Queer Eye debuted in 2018. In a September 2019 interview with NPR's Terry Gross, France said he "always wanted to be a father."

He noted, "I've wanted children since I was 19, 20. If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children," and added, "Surrogacy for gay men costs a heck of a lot."

France also said he has wanted to be a stay-at-home dad for "many, many, many years" and that he wants six children.