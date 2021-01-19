Here's How to Watch the Presidential Inauguration With Kids

The Presidential Inaugural Committee is providing special inauguration activities just for kids. An Inauguration Day broadcast and activities geared to kids will make it easy and fun for families to celebrate the event safely at home.

Every four years, Inauguration Day provides kids with the opportunity to learn all about government, politics, and history. This year, from the swearing in of the first female vice president and woman of color to the fact that the ceremony will look quite different due to the pandemic, the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be truly game-changing and historic. And while families tune in safely from home, kids can enjoy their own programming and Inauguration Day activities, thanks to the Presidential Inaugural Committee (PIC).

Including the first-ever curated livestream for young Americans and virtual learning experiences, the programming aims to engage families in a whole new way. Here's what you won't want to miss.

Our White House: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

The PIC is hosting the first-ever curated livestream for young Americans before and during the Inaugural Ceremonies, when President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris are sworn in as the President and Vice President of the United States. Hosted by multihyphenate entertainer Keke Palmer, the livestream will also feature:

A special message from Dr. Jill Biden.

Commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar.

A segment on presidential pets produced by Nickelodeon.

Excerpts of student voices from PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs "We the Young People" programming.

Trivia questions, including some asked by the first Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff.

Segments produced by the Library of Congress, plus other special features.

You can tune into the livestream at BidenInaugural.org/youth on Wednesday, January 20, from 10:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Eastern. It will also be broadcast by Nickelodeon, Discovery Education, Amazon Prime Video, and via websites, apps, and social media platforms. It will be streamed online by PBS NewsHour. A Spanish-language broadcast will air on Discovery Familia later on January 20.

"I Do Solemnly Swear: The U.S. Presidential Inauguration"

Thanks to a partnership between Discovery Inc. and Discovery Education, educators, students, and families can learn about the inauguration of the President of the United States through this exclusive, no cost virtual "field trip" learning experience. It offers students behind-the-scenes access to the event through a series of interviews with inaugural experts and historians. And the experience opens with a greeting from Dr. Biden herself.

The program also features learning resources and family activities created by Discovery Education's expert Curriculum Team. Check it out on DiscoveryEducation.com/learn/inauguration.

Resources for Educators and Youth

Looking for additional materials to engage kids around this historic event? PIC has debuted a downloadable coloring book featuring inauguration-themed pictures of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris and cute details like President-elect Biden's favorite treat: an ice cream cone. Check it out at BidenInaugural.org/coloringbook.

And PBS has curated an educational collection of classroom-ready resources about U.S. presidential inaugurations—both past and present—on PBS LearningMedia. The Presidential Inaugurations Collection provides educators with interdisciplinary resources, media clips, and primary source materials—all with educator support materials—to help students in grades 4-12 learn about the importance of presidential inaugurations in the United States.

PIC CEO and Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen, explained in a press release that the ultimate goal of these resources and activities is to involve all Americans—both young and old, noting, "As we bring Americans together for a historic and inclusive inauguration of President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, we want to ensure that we are engaging folks of all ages and bringing families together in their homes to celebrate a new beginning for the country and an America united."