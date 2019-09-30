Flash Tattoos' New Pregnancy Milestone Designs Just Changed the Bump Picture Game

Image zoom Flash Tattoos

From receiving weekly, produce-themed updates on a little one's size to posting regular bump photos on Instagram, there are a bevy of sweet, memorable ways for expectant moms to keep track of their growing bellies. Flash Tattoos just came up with a new one: Milestone Mama temporary tattoos.

The company's newest collection of temporary tattoos were specially designed to give moms a fun new way to document their growing bumps. They currently come in two different styles: Henna and Fruit. The idea is that moms can mark important pregnancy milestones with these metallic temporary tattoos, all of which are printed with non-toxic ink and adhesives. They're safe through all stages of pregnancy and perfect for social media bump shots and/or maternity shoots.

It's no wonder Flash Tattoos came up with this super-cool, artistic concept, given that the company is female-founded and run. In part, because plenty of expectant moms have rocked Flash Tattoos since they company was founded, the founders were pumped to come up with these collections.

Another reason: "With one of our own Flashionistas expecting baby #2 this spring, the always inspiring and incredible moms on our team, and many close friends and colleagues announcing their pregnancies, we thought now was a great time to launch a collection that celebrates the pregnancy journey to motherhood," explains Miranda Burnet, the founder of Flash Tattoos.

It also fits perfectly with the founding principle of the company, which was "to design a product that allows women to feel beautiful and fully self-expressed," Burnet notes. "Our vision for the Mama Milestones collection was to provide a way for women to embrace their changing bodies and document their growing baby bumps in a beautiful and fun way."

The Flash Packs are now available for $12 at FlashTat.com.