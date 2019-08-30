Pregnant Dachshund Poses for Super-Sweet Maternity Shoot That Is an Inspiration to Moms-to-Be Everywhere

Image zoom Laura Shockley Photography

Laura Shockley is no stranger to going viral. The Lakewood, Washington-based photographer, who specializes in maternity and newborn shoots, made headlines last year when she captured a gasp-worth shot of a baby arriving into the world with his arms wide open. Now, Shockley's inspired the internet once more with an adorable, unconventional maternity shoot featuring her pregnant pup.

Shockley's two-year-old Dachshund Sugar is expecting her first litter. Last week, Shockley took to Facebook to share, "This little momma is going to grace us with some short legged puppers soon! I can not wait for the next milestone session for her, the grandmother (me) 'purchased' her the maternity/newborn package!"

Image zoom Laura Shockley Photography

The post, complete with images of the pup rocking a flower crown and tulle, quickly wracked up hundreds of reactions and shares. One commenter wrote, "This is the most adorable thing I have ever seen!!!! I am waiting with my [popcorn] for the newborn pics!!" Another wrote, "That is the most photogenic dog ever!!! Love this!"

Image zoom Laura Shockley Photography

Image zoom Laura Shockley Photography

Shockley told PopSugar that her Dachshund is "getting close to the end of her pregnancy and we took her for a day filled with pup cups and peanut butter treats, [and] it ended with her maternity session." Her rationale: "If people can feel special on their photo shoot days, so can Sugar!"

Image zoom Laura Shockley Photography

Cheers to that! Every expectant mom deserves to be celebrated just like Sugar. The proud mama's pups, due sometime between September 1-7, can't come soon enough.