Photographer Adds Toothy Grins to Baby Portraits & It's Pretty Freaky

Image zoom Coffee Creek Studio/Amy Haehl

Before she was a professional photographer and owner of Coffee Creek Studio, Amy Haehl was an ER nurse for 11 years. She says on her website that her previous chapter helped her realize "that life isn't promised and is a gift to be cherished." One way the 36-year-old Shelbyville, Indiana photographer is cherishing life these days? Using the FaceApp to add hilarious, toothy grins to a bevy of baby portraits.

Upon discovering the popular app, Haehl decided to put the "smile" filter on beautiful newborn shots she had taken—after asking the parents for permission, that is—and the result is a collection of images entitled "If Babies Had Teeth," which is as laugh-out-loud funny as it is freaky.

"I've made it my mission to try to always put positive and heartwarming content in my followers’ news feeds," Haehl told BoredPanda. "I feel like we are all bombarded with negativity and the depressing parts of the world we live in, and I love it when I have the chance to make people laugh and smile and forget all of that for a moment. I felt like these photos were a perfect way to do just that."

Haehl's entertaining album has racked up over 55,000 shares since she posted it on Facebook a month ago.

One commenter spoke right to the hearts of nursing moms, writing, "Forget the creepiness... What about the boobies!" Another wrote, "Geez it's weird seeing babies with teeth." A third called the experiment "simply genius."

Whether you find Haehl's editing job amusing or downright chilling, you've gotta admit these images are most certainly unforgettable.