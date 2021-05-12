Peppa Pig Live! is Returning in Fall 2021 With More Live Musical Shows

Your kid's favorite pig is hitting the road again: Peppa Pig Live! will travel across North America with Peppa Pig's Adventure in fall 2021. The announcement comes after previous dates were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We can't wait to bring this dynamic and engaging show back to audiences across the country," Stephen Shaw, tour producer and co-president of Round Room Live, the company producing and promoting the live event, said in a release. "Fans have been waiting over a year for live entertainment to responsibly return and while we plan to continue offering memorable experiences for the entire family, our priority is to keep everyone safe and protected by working with venue and health officials in every city."

What can families expect from the 60-minute live musical show? Peppa will head on a camping trip in the woods with her little brother George Pig and her school friends, including Pedro Pony, Suzy Sheep, and Gerald Giraffe. Daddy Pig will be driving Peppa and the gang on the bus as they prepare for their camping adventure. There will be singing, dancing, games, and special surprises. (Keep in mind, Peppa's second album is set for release in summer following the first 2019 release.)

Tour producers and venue management teams have worked together to ensure COVID-19 safety protocols are in place, according to the press release. They encourage families to reach out to their local venue or point of purchase to get all the details on safety protocols in effect.