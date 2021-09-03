Peppa Pig Scored Higher Album Ratings Than Kanye West This Week

After upstaging one of music's most polarizing stars, the beloved cartoon pig went as far as to troll West directly on Twitter. Here's how the beef (or bacon) went down.

Peppa Pig is known for her adorable cheeks, love of mud puddles, signature red dress and black shoes, and ability to teach kids lessons about life and emotions.

But this week, she added another claim to fame that was a little out of character: internet troll. The lovable pig took a dig at Kanye West on Twitter, and social media laughed so hard they snorted.

Here's the 4-1-1: Kanye West released his new album, Donda, on Aug. 29 after hosting a series of listening events at Soldier Field in Chicago and Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The reception was mixed, with Pitchfork, a music news and reviews site, giving it a 6.0.

On July 30, Peppa also released an album, Peppa's Adventures, to less fanfare from the over-five crowd, but a more positive review from Pitchfork. The site gave it a 6.5.

That's right. The cartoon pig scored a whole .5 points higher than the world-famous rapper.

One Twitter user, whose account is now protected, screenshotted a side-by-side of the two tweets. And Peppa seized the moment, tweeting, "Peppa didn't need to host listening parties at Mercedes Benz Stadium to get that .5."

Burn. The tweet has since been deleted, but not before social media caught wind that the sweet cartoon pig had a wild side.

"I'm so here for Peppa Pig sending shots at Kanye," wrote one person.

"Look, Kanye! I'm really happy for you, and I'mma let you finish, but…' – Peppa Pig," tweeted another, in an obvious reference to that time Yeezy interrupted Taylor Swift's award acceptance speech at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards. (You know, that moment that sparked a never-ending feud that inspires a new single from one of the two musicians every few years.)

It really begs the question, though—is Kanye bound to feud with just about any rival star, human or cartoon animal? Another person listed just a few of his famous fights.

"So far, we've had Kanye vs. 50 cent Kanye vs. Taylor. Now it's Kanye vs. Peppa Pig," the person tweeted.

But others think Peppa needs to pipe down on this one and stick to being a cute little ham on TV.

"Overall, I'm disappointed in Peppa Pig's shots at Kanye. I hope she realizes her actions were a bit foolish and that there is no beef, well bacon in this case, between Kanye and Peppa," wrote another.

Honestly, with so many upsetting news headlines clogging our newsfeeds these past few days, we'll take a kiddie cartoon having a little fun with North West's dad any day.