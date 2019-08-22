These Super-Funny Tooth Fairy Fails Prove Most Parents Are Far From Perfect
The Tooth Fairy messes up fairly often, as these moms and dads on Twitter can attest.
Most parents are eager to bend over backwards to infuse their kids' childhoods with magic, but we're all human, and on occasion, a whimsical plan can fall apart. For instance, when you're overworked, tired, and stressed out—not to mention adapting to a society that's increasingly cashless— it's easy to forget to play Tooth Fairy. If this
If this has happened to you, know that you're not alone. In honor of National Tooth Fairy Day, here's a roundup of parents sharing how they handled their Tooth Fairy fails on Twitter.
1. Blame a holiday
2. When in doubt, beg for forgiveness
3. Point to a different "drop-off spot"
4. Call her stupid
5. Call customer service
6. Get sneaky
7. Say she's no Santa Claus
8. Raise the stakes
9. Blame a lack of change
10. Blame her busy social calendar
11. Blame her schedule
12. Share the "Fairy Union bylaws"
13. Blame your kid's messy room
14. Say the weather held her up
15. Blame some kind of bureaucratic red tape
