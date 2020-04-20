Parents Say Age 8 Is the Most Difficult to Parent, According to Poll

Image zoom Andersen Ross/Getty Images

You thought your mischievous 2-year-old was a handful? Or maybe your 4-year-old has been giving you a headache daily since their last birthday? Well, unfortunately, the worst is yet to come. A recent survey by OnePoll, sponsored by Mixbook, found that the majority of parents think ages 2, 3, and 4 are a piece of cake compared to eight.

Yep, 8. And you know what, they're right: Eight is hard! Eight is officially a big kid. Eight is personality and autonomy and attitude that still wants to end the day with a snuggle and hug. Eight is the body prepping for puberty and the hormones that go along with it.

In fact, age 8 is so tough that the majority of the 2,000 parents who responded to the survey agreed that it was the hardest year, while age 6 was better than expected and age 7 produced the most intense tantrums. These findings may seem surprising if you've never had an 8-year-old.

Eight-year-olds can be stubborn and defiant, slamming doors and rolling eyes, in their attempts to establish their independence and individuality. Acting like doing their chores is an act of torture is common and straight up ignoring their parents is an 8-year-old hallmark. Eight is patience-trying and headache-inducing, but after a particularly rough day or a huge meltdown, they still just want a hug. It's hard parenting an 8-year-old, but it's hard being an 8-year-old too, so when possible, choose compassion when your 8-year-old is acting like an 8-year-old!

While each age definitely comes with its ups and downs, those of you who are in the throes of 8, we see you.