Parents Is Searching for America's Kindest Families: Could You Be One Of Them?

From navigating remote learning to contending with economic struggles and attending Zoom meetings galore, the last year has challenged families in unprecedented ways. In an effort to recognize all the work moms, dads, and children have done this year to support one another and their communities, Parents is announcing its first-ever America's Kindest Families contest.

Nominations are currently being accepted at parents.com/kindcontest. Entrants are asked to offer details on what makes the family they're nominating particularly kind as well as a recent photo of the brood. The winning family will be featured on a 2021 cover of the magazine and receive a cash prize of $10K, while three runners-up will be highlighted in an upcoming issue and receive $1,000 each.

And in honor of the winning family, Tyson Foods will make a product donation valued at $15K to a 501c3 charity in the winner's hometown or nearby area.

Contest winners will then be chosen by a panel of judges, including Parents Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein; Parents Latina Editor in Chief Grace Bastidas; NBC News' 3rd Hour of TODAY co-hosts Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones, Craig Melvin, and Al Roker; actor and producer Kristen Bell and creative director Benjamin Hart, co-authors of The World Needs More Purple People; and Angela C. Santomero, creator of Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood, co-creator of Blues Clues and author of Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving.

In a press release, Edelstein acknowledged that moms, dads, and kids have been "nothing short of heroes in the last year, and at Parents, we want to make sure the world knows that fact."

She explained that the magazine aims to honor "the generosity, altruism and kindness of families today with a special cover, along with an entire issue packed with insight into raising a kinder generation." Edelstein added, "We hope this contest inspires families to continue do good and to share their stories. It's the best way to inspire others! We are also thrilled to have an amazing panel of judges—all moms and dads who are fierce advocates for kindness and inclusivity—on board to help us choose our finalists and winning family and to spread the message that kindness matters."

Moms and dads across the country undoubtedly agree. According to the first-ever Parents Values Study, parents in America say that raising kind children is the most important value they can instill. In fact, 73 percent of moms ranked kindness as the quality they most hope to instill in their children.

To nominate a family you admire or your very own, head to parents.com/kindcontest, where you can also see the full contest rules. Contest entries may be submitted starting today through 11:59 p.m. ET on May 31, 2021.