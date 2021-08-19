Parents Hire Bigfoot for Child's Birthday Party—and the Kids Were Terrified

One mom decided to invite Bigfoot to her daughter's sixth birthday party and a hilarious video shows just how scared the young guests were.

When planning her daughter, Blaynee Mae's, sixth birthday party, Brett McPherson decided to go for an unexpected twist. Instead of hiring an actor to play a typical child birthday trope (like a clown or a Disney character), the mom chose to go for something a bit more, um, intimidating?

McPherson and her family were spending time in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, and to honor the area's local lore, McPherson decided to hire an actor to dress as Bigfoot. And when the character arrived outside the window, the children attending the birthday party were terrified—and we can't blame them! Despite the balloons in her hand and tutu costume, the unexpected party guest did look pretty scary.

A viral video from the party shows the children absolutely freaking out as "Bigfoot" approaches. The children are screaming and crying. But the adults at the party? They're finding the humor in the situation. You can hear them laughing in the background. "We never ever expected this reaction," the mom wrote in the video. "I don't know if the adults laughed louder or the kids screamed louder."

"That time we hired Bigfoot to come surprise our birthday girl and it epically went wrong!!!" the mom wrote in an Instagram post featuring the video.

Mrs. Bigfoot, who is also known as Cinnamon, certainly gave the children at the party a major fright—but the good news is, the party wasn't ruined. Thanks to some comforting from the parents in attendance (who were quick to prove Cinnamon's good nature by giving her hugs), the children eventually warmed up to the character.

Of course, we can totally see why the kids were so scared of the character. Bigfoot is definitely not what you think of when you think of cozy kid companions. But then again, clowns aren't exactly comforting figures either, and we seem to have accepted them as children's birthday party mainstays. "We just thought, I mean she came with balloons and a bow and a tutu, so I thought, 'Oh this will be cute and fun,'" McPherson told 2 News Oklahoma. "Well my kids did not have that reaction."

But despite being surprised by the kids' reaction, McPherson added that, at the end of the day, Cinnamon was a welcome addition to the party—though likely not one who will be invited back.