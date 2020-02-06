Parents.com Readers Can Get an Exclusive Discount off These Cool Monthly Pregnancy Subscription Boxes

Image zoom Courtesy Bump Box

When you're pregnant, few things are more important than knowing you are doing everything you can to ensure your baby is healthy. It's hard though, to know what's safe and what's not. There are so many additives and preservatives and 12-syllable words you can't even pronounce in pretty much every product you put on or in your body.

You know what else is important? The peace of mind that the things you do to make yourself feel better—from soaking your swollen feet to treating that incessant nausea—are safe for your little one. And wouldn't it be nice to have all those products delivered straight to your door? Pregnancy subscription boxes have become a saving grace to expecting mamas everywhere. Delivered right to your house, every month, with everything you need to feel better and look your best while your body is busy doing its thing for your baby.

Bump Boxes might be just what you're looking for. Built on the premise that pregnant people should feel safe and comfortable with the products they use, the boxes contain only handpicked, baby-safe products to help mama take care of herself. Moms can choose from six-, nine-, and 12-month subscriptions, or opt to get all the boxes delivered in one giant bundle. Each box is tailor-made for where you are in your pregnancy so you get the products you need when you need them. Plus, there are Bitsy Boxes: Boxes for that precious baby once they're out in the world.

And the best thing yet? Parents readers get a 50 percent discount off their first box (use the code PARENTS50). You really can't go wrong—money in your pocket, safer products, and most importantly, peace of mind.