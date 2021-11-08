Olivia Munn Had a Ton of Questions About Parenthood—We Took the Time to Answer Them All

Pregnancy is fraught with equal parts terror and joy. Just ask Olivia Munn, who recently appeared on the Today show and confessed about her impending bundle of joy, "I feel scared. I feel nervous." The actress, who is expecting a baby with comedian John Mulaney, went on to say she is also excited. But according to the first-time mom-to-be, her overwhelming feeling is, well, feeling overwhelmed!

One thing that keeps her up at night: Not knowing how much of each baby essential she needs. "It's really confusing," Munn told host Hoda Kotb. It's OK, Olivia! We heard your cries for help. First, know you aren't alone. So many new parents—including yours truly—have the very same questions. Because no one tells you this stuff! So, behold: The answers to Olivia Munn's pressing questions about what baby items and how many of each a soon-to-be mom should really have on hand.

How many blankets does a baby need? First of all, it's important to know a baby's crib is best left empty to decrease the chances of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS). So, never place a newborn in the crib or bassinet with a blanket or any other soft bedding. A wearable blanket or sleep sack works well to safely keep tiny toes warm or you can swaddle your baby with a light receiving blanket. Of course, babies spit up and their diapers have been known to leak so you may end up doing a lot of laundry! So, getting back to Olivia's question of how many blankets you need—a few swaddle blankets should suffice. If it's cold when you deliver, consider adding a few stroller blankets to your list of newborn essentials.

How many onesies does a baby need? Short answer: You can never have too many baby outfits. Because they are so cute but also since again, babies make a surprising mess of themselves at times! But a starter set of four to six bodysuits and four to six one pieces should at least get you off the ground once you bring home your bundle. Pro tip: It's a good idea to purchase or register for basic onesies and not just the adorable, photo-ready kind. At 2 a.m., you won't care if your baby's onesie features an Instagram-worthy saying or not, just that it's clean.

How many diapers does a baby need? It amazed me how often I changed my baby's diaper. Like, once a minute? No, not that much, but babies do seem to possess an uncanny knack for having a blowout just after you change them. That said, you want to bring the baby home to a nursery stocked with two packs of disposable diapers or enough cloth diapers to get you through two days. Pro tip: If a family member asks if there's anything they can do to help in those early days, send 'em out to get more diapers. Having extra reinforcements on hand is never a bad idea.