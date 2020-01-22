Old Spice Guy Is Now Old Spice Dad in New Hilarious Commercials

Old Spice gets back on the horse to mark the 10-Year Anniversary of its viral “Smell Like a Man, Man” campaign and introduces Keith Powers as the face of the brand’s new Old Spice Ultra Smooth lineup, offering subtle scents for low key guys. Business Wire

Believe it or not, it's been 10 years since Old Spice debuted their viral hit campaign "Smell Like a Man, Man," which featured the original Old Spice Guy Isaiah Mustafa. Back in 2010, Mustafa's character was a sexy half-naked dude on a horse who was encouraging hot and bothered ladies to get their man Old Spice products, if only for the fact that they'd then smell like Mustafa. The beloved campaign was so huge that it it currently ranks #4 on AdAge’s Top 15 Campaigns of the 21st Century.

Obviously, we were in need of a follow-up. And now, it's here, featuring Mustafa as the embarrassing dad of a Gen Z kid, played by young breakout star Keith Powers (Straight Outta Compton). Titled "Smell Like YOUR OWN Man, Man," the new campaign is launching Old Spice's new Ultra Smooth grooming lineup, which it the company thinks Gen Z might like better, thanks to its subtle scents.

In the first spot, "Time Out," Old Spice Guy embarrasses his kid by sliding onto a basketball court in hockey skates and interrupting his game. Mustafa attempts to convince his son that he's an expert in grooming, so he should go with his Old Spice pick (Old Spice Red Collection After Hours), but Powers holds his ground, asserting that he prefers Ultra Smooth. And surprise, the ad concludes with Mustafa on a horse, challenging his son to a game of H-O-R-S-E.

And in "Office Visit," the Old Spice Guy busts into his kid's work meeting, encouraging him to join the family biz. But Powers' character has his own thoughts, including his love for—yep, you guessed it—the Ultra Smooth line.

Matt Krehbiel, Old Spice Associate Brand Director at Procter & Gamble, explained in a press release that the brand knows their consumers "are looking for their own signature scents and products and have differing tastes and needs." He continued, "The return of Isaiah Mustafa along with his new 'low key' TV son Keith Powers shows that Old Spice continues to evolve."

Props to Old Spice for taking their ads to the next level. Sure, on the surface, this campaign might be about how awesome Isaiah Mustafa looks in just a towel and "embarrassing" father-son moments. But it also acknowledges that teens and young adults are their own unique, separate human beings whose own preferences deserve to be recognized. That should have plenty of psychologists applauding—not to mention Gen Z kids.