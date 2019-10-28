A Nurse Spent Months Crocheting These Halloween Costumes for NICU Babies & They Have Us in Stitches

Image zoom Children's Healthcare of Atlanta

A nurse in Atlanta is on a mission to brighten the season up for babies who are spending their first Halloween in the neonatal intensive care unit at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (CHOA). For the past four years, Tara Fankhauser has spent months crocheting costumes for her adorable little patients.

CHOA said in a statement that the nurse and mom of three begins knitting in the spring and keeps going up until October 31. She has created all new costumes every year, and each is inspired by looks she's found on Pinterest, as well as each baby's unique personality.

"What started out as a hobby has quickly become a hospital tradition that brings joy to our families and staff," CHOA noted in their statement.

The hospital recently shared photos of the costumes on their Facebook page, and the heartwarming images were met with lots of social media love: 4K responses, 243 comments, and 1K shares. This year's costumes include a lion, a ghost, Scooby Doo, Tinkerbell, Dumbo, Rocky, and more.

In 2017, Fankhauser knit more than 30 costumes including Pinocchio, a pumpkin, baseball, and a gumball machine.

No doubt the NICU nurse's generous efforts are spreading much-deserved joy for these little ones and their families.