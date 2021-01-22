This Podcast Shares Vice President Kamala Harris' Groundbreaking Journey as a Bedtime Story

The Good Night Stories for Rebel Girls podcast debuted their latest episode, focused on the first female, Black, and Asian vice president.

Parents around the country are still pinching themselves over the fact that Kamala Harris has become the U.S.' first female, Black and south Asian vice president. Now, an educational entertainment media company is making it easy to celebrate the newly-minted VP's story with your child. Rebel Girls, an award-winning books and podcasts company on a mission to instill confidence in 50 million girls over the next five years, just debuted the latest episode of their Good Night Stories For Rebel Girls podcast, featuring Harris' journey, read by comedian, writer, and actress Ilana Glazer.

"Once there was a girl who would represent a lot of firsts and would rise to become one of the most powerful people in the world," says Glazer in the podcast's opening.

The episode goes on to detail the VP's personal journey to becoming an accomplished attorney, senator, and now the second-highest officer in the executive branch of the U.S. federal government.

The episode, which is free to listen to on SoundCloud, Apple, Pandora, Spotify, Google Play, iHeartRadio, Stitcher, TuneIn, and Overcast, is a little over 17 minutes long.

Fans of the vice president's story can check out previous pods on subjects like jazz pianist Hazel Scott, late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles.

The company is also publishing a new book Rebel Girls Lead, which was released to celebrate Kamala Harris's inauguration. Geared to kids ages 5-10, the book celebrates the inspiring stories of 25 women leaders in politics, business, sports, and activism including the VP herself, Stacey Abrams, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Malala Yousafzai, Aly Raisman, and more.

Image zoom Credit: Rebel Girls

The book is currently available for presale at $8.99 and preorders ship February 8.