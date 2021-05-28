New Survey Reveals the 50 Most Cringeworthy Baby Names of 2021

Celebrities. They're not just like us—and the bizarre names they often give their kids is a prime example of this. And according to a recent survey, several of those celebrity baby names are some of the least liked by the general population.

The global survey of 9,000 people, conducted through Names.org, ranked the "50 worst baby names"—and we have some bad news for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians (KUWTK) clan. While the ranking contained several baby names from the Kardashian/Jenner/West families, the number-one spot went to North, the moniker Kim and Kanye's gave their eldest daughter born in 2013.

Kim and Kanye's other four name choices for their children also made the list, including Chicago (No. 5), Saint (No. 15), and Psalm (No. 27). Even the clan's last name, West, landed on the list at No. 50.

Other members of the Kardashian family weren't spared. True, picked by Khloe Kardashian for her daughter with Tristan Thompson, came in at No. 22, and Kylie Jenner's Stormi is No. 11.

Saint, True, Stormi, and even West may seem like off-beat names, but they're not as uncommon as you might think. In fact, more than 1,000 kids in the U.S. have those names.

What other strange names made the list? Here's the full top 10, according to Names.org voters.

North Apple: This is the name given to Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter (Can you even talk about interesting baby names without mentioning Apple?) X Æ A-Xii: Or, more commonly known as the son of Elon Musk and Grimes. They originally named him X Æ A-12, but were forced to change it to remove special characters and numbers. Pilot Inspektor: This bizarre name combination was given to the son of Jason Lee. Chicago Abcde: A girl with the name, pronounced AB-Si-Dee, was made famous after an airline gate agent called it out in 2018. Blanket: Blanket Jackson is the son of Michael Jackson and a surrogate. Banana: Although not their official names given at birth, Christian Bale gave one of his children the nickname Banana and another Burrito. Tu: Tu Morrow is the daughter of Rob Morrow and Debbon Ayer. Kulture: Kulture Kiari Cephus is the daughter of Cardi B and Offset.