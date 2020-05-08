Gerber Announces the Adorable 2020 Winner of Their Annual Photo Contest

Out of more than 327,000 entries, Magnolia Earl stood out for her "joyful" expression and her happy personality.

It's official: The new Gerber Baby for 2020 is Magnolia Earl. The California 1-year-old was selected from more than 327,000 entries by the judging committee for her "joyful expression, playful smile, and warm, engaging gaze."

“Magnolia has brought so much joy to everyone she meets. Her personality is beyond happy and joyful,” said Courtney Earl, Magnolia’s mother. And you can see for yourself in the photos the family submitted to Gerber for the contest, Magnolia's contagious smile will make you grin just looking at the pics.

Image zoom Courtesy Earl Family

“At a time when we are yearning for connection and unity, Magnolia and her family remind us of the many things that bring us together: our desire to love and be loved, our need to find belonging, and our recognition that family goes way beyond biology,” said Bill Partyka, the president and CEO of Gerber.

Image zoom Courtesy Earl Family

"Adoption is incredibly special to our family’s story," Earl said. "Winning Photo Search is an opportunity to tell Magnolia’s story and shed light on all the beautiful and different ways families are made.”

In May 2019, Earl and her husband got a call from their adoption agency that an expectant mother was in labor and just a few hours later, Magnolia was born. The couple adopted her and brought her home to join the family. This month, she'll celebrate her first birthday with her two older sisters, Whitney (age 12) and Charlotte (age 8), who is also adopted.

Image zoom Courtesy Gerber

As the winner of the Gerber baby contest, Magnolia will be featured on Gerber's social media channels, and win a $25,000 cash prize, $1,000 in Gerber Childrenswear, $1,000 from Walmart, and phones with a year of free unlimited service from Verizon.

Image zoom Courtesy Earl Family

“Photo Search is a moment of celebration that so many families look forward to each year. And this year—perhaps more than ever —the Gerber family is thrilled to celebrate with Magnolia and her family, and with families across America,” said Kelly Schneider, a spokeswoman for Gerber. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made all of us feel more isolated than ever before, so finding new ways to feel connected has never mattered more.”