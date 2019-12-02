New Dad Calls Wife the 'Real Miracle' After She Gave Birth to Their Second Child

Sure, new moms get credit for labor, delivery, and recovery, but words like "miracle" are often reserved for the newborn. A dad from Dallas, Texas recently offered a new perspective on that way of thinking in a heartwarming tribute to his wife that has gone viral.

William and Lauren Battle welcomed their second little one last month, and alongside a stunning image taking during Lauren's labor, the proud husband wrote, "I honestly don’t know how she did it. The pain was so intense, so overwhelming, that even I felt it. Everyone in the room felt it. Yet she pulled through. Her pain was gruesome. Her struggle seemed almost unbearable."

The dad of two shared that he found himself gritting through his teeth when she did, tensing his entire body when her contractions hit, and shedding tears along with her. "All while realizing that I was merely a passenger, never to truly understand the excruciating pain she was experiencing," Battle noted. "She gave her labor every ounce of life and energy she had in her. And then gave a little bit more. And through it all, at the end of it she selflessly gave all of us a glimpse into what she has been enjoying exclusively to herself for the past 9 months. We all finally get to love and hold the boy that she sacrificed her body, comfort, energy, and self for."

He concluded, "My son is an absolute miracle. Babies are absolute miracles. But to me, the greater miracle is his mother, who has shown me what selfless sacrifice really is. What love really is. My wife is the real miracle."

The post has earned over 9K comments and 47K shares since Battle posted it on November 17.

Battle says that he was inspired to write the post following his second son's birth after the chaos had settled and Lauren was nursing their newborn. "She had barely slept a wink in almost two days, and I know she was exhausted and in pain," he explains. "But you couldn't tell. It’s as if holding our son took away all the pain, all the fear, all the anxiety. Nothing else at that moment mattered to her, and I knew just from looking at her that she would have gone through it all again for him. I’ve never seen such love, such strength, from anyone like that before."

The Dallas dad observed that everyone else, from the hospital staff to family and friends, were focused on their baby boy. "All attention was on him, understandably, he’s gorgeous and needed medical supervision. But my attention was on her. She’d never looked more beautiful to me. My love and respect for her and what she went through for him was so great that the words in that post just overflowed from my heart. The post simply came from a desire to pay homage to the most incredible woman I know, and I’m so thankful that my words have touched so many lives because of it."

Image zoom Courtesy of William Trice Battle

Battle says he hopes husbands and future husbands consider his takeaway message: "Dive into your partner’s world. Try everything you can to appreciate the sacrifices they make for your children. Compassion and empathy are necessary if you are to truly love your partner. So be present, be engaged, and be grateful. You might discover along the way that this was the missing ingredient you needed in order to truly have a joyful marriage that lasts a lifetime."

Bravo to that.