ClassDojo Is Partnering With the Olympic and Paralympic Games to Offer Free Resources for Schools

To gear up for the Tokyo Summer Olympics, kids will get a chance to hear from U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes like Allyson Felix, David Boudia, and Sophia Herzog about what it means to persevere.

The Games of the XXXII Olympiad—aka the Tokyo 2020 Olympics that were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic—are on track to take place from July 23 to August 8 in Tokyo, followed by the Tokyo Paralympics from August 24 to September 5. With the Olympics right around the corner, NBC Olympics, ClassDojo, and Classroom Champions are teaming up to offer kids the chance to learn crucial life skills—straight from U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes.

"Olympians and Paralympians are the most inspirational athletes our country has to offer to help kids see their potential," said Steve Mesler, Olympic gold medalist and chief executive officer of Classroom Champions. "As these athletes put their long-standing dreams on hold through the first Olympic and Paralympic postponement in history, there's no one better equipped to teach kids about perseverance. Our partnership with NBC Olympics and ClassDojo is an exciting step in getting the right people in front of millions more kids struggling to find role models in today's world."

The new learning series, called "Heart of a Champion," will feature top athletes offering up tips for kids to reach their goals while helping to teach perseverance, courage, and goal setting. These are just some of the athletes and topics that will be featured in the 10-part series:

"One of the most courageous acts one can do is be themselves, but it is also one of the most challenging life skills to learn or teach," said Allyson Felix, a six-time Olympic gold medalist, whose episode on courage will speak to her inspirational track journey and the courage students use every day. "When the Tokyo Games were postponed, it tested these lessons once more. It took courage, perseverance, teamwork, and my community as an athlete and as a mom, to keep my competition mindset for an additional year. It's because of these skills, that I'm once again ready to compete at the highest level."

After a year of the pandemic, this new program will help bring some positivity and motivation to children across the country.

"Heart of a Champion" will be available to the public for free at ClassDojo.com/heart and distributed to all classrooms on ClassDojo.