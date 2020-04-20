Disney & National Geographic Are Celebrating 50 Years of Earth Day With Tons of Virtual Activities

Image zoom National Geographic

Finding reasons to celebrate is more important than ever right now, which is why families will want to come together on Earth Day to honor our planet and demonstrate support for environmental protection. As we mark 50 years of Earth Day and 20 years of Earth Week, Disney and Disney-owned National Geographic are offering themed activities and entertainment on their platforms.

On their newly launched NatGeo@Home hub, billed as a "virtual base camp to keep the spirit of exploration and adventure strong for kids," the brand is providing enriching learning resources aimed at helping parents and teachers find content for kids and students that will keep them engaged and empowered to make the world a better place. The resources include engaging animal videos, DIY projects, and daily live talks from National Geographic Explorers.

Plus, the brand is doing an Earth Day Neighborhood Safari as a way to connect people to nature and one another. Families can design their own "safari stop" and then share their safari shots on social media under #NatGeoEarthDayAtHome.

National Geographic is also airing two Earth Week television specials on the National Geographic Channel and Nat Geo WILD: Jane Goodall: The Hope and Born Wild: The Next Generation. The new Jane Goodall documentary will air on the National Geographic Channel on Earth Day, April 22 at 9 p.m. ET, while the Born Wild premiere event will also air on April 22 at 8 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Disney has announced the Earth Day fun they'll be offering up around the internet. All week long, the Disney Parks blog and other Disney social media platforms will be highlighting the Disney Conservation Fund, which celebrates its 25th anniversary on Earth Day 2020. Recently-honored caregivers at Disney World’s Animal Kingdom will be sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses at the wildlife that lives in the park, likely including their new baby zebra.

And on Tuesday, April 21, they'll be premiering a new Wilderness Explorers at Home short-form video series, showcasing fun and easy ways families can explore the magic of nature from their backyards. Log in to the MyDisneyExperience mobile app to get updates on this content and more.

Here's hoping this exciting content serves to inspire and engage people of all ages this Earth Day.