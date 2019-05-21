A New 'Muppet Babies' Series is Coming to DisneyNOW & This Exclusive Sneak-Peek is Too Cute

May 21, 2019

Muppet fans have seen a variety of incarnations of Jim Henson's characters hit both small and big screens over the years. Chances are, you and your kiddo are already fans of one of the latest imaginings: Disney Junior's animated Muppet Babies series. Now, you can look forward to seeing Baby Kermit the Frog, Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, Animal, and Summer come to life in an adorable live-action, short-form series called Muppet Babies Playdate.

The series, which will premiere on the DisneyNOW app tomorrow, May 22, features puppet versions of the Muppet Babies acting along real-life kids, and the combo is devastatingly cute.

Parents.com got an exclusive sneak peek of a short titled "Gonzo Says," in which Gonzo leads Kermit and his new friend, Kingston, in a silly game of "Gonzo Says." Check it out.