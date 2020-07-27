'MSNBC Mom' is the New 'BBC Dad' After Son Interrupts Her On-Air Interview in Hilarious Work-From-Home Moment

Move over 'BBC Dad', author Masha Gessen is the latest parent to have a kid crash their live interview—all while remaining cool, calm, and collected.

Remember in 2017—way back before much of the country was working from home amid a pandemic—when Robert Kelly (aka "BBC Dad") was hilariously interrupted by his two young children and wife trying to wrangle them back out of the room? Well, it happened again—this time to another parent.

Much of America is months into a "new normal" where parents are simultaneously working from home and caring for their children full time. Babies are crashing meetings, dogs are barking on conference calls, and we're all having to come to terms with virtual appointments and interviews. And while Robert Kelly's children were first to go viral for crashing their dad's interview, it's far more common in 2020—but nothing is as funny as it happening on live TV.

Enter: Masha Gessen. On Sunday, the author and LGBTQ activist was interrupted during an interview for MSNBC Live: Decision 2020—first by her dog, and then by her son and daughter. During the clip, Gessen's dog can be seen coming down the stairs behind her, followed shortly after by her youngest child, who takes the opportunity to make his presence known.

Moments later, Gessen's older child can be seen running down the stairs to get her brother off-screen. All the while, Gessen continues the interview—cool, calm, and collected—like a true professional.

One Twitter user wrote, "I like how kid 2 effortlessly jumps down 4 steps. She looked like a superhero or something," to which Gessen replied: "Exactly. @GessenYolka to the rescue."

The video is relatable, funny, and a true snapshot of life in the age of COVID-19—not to mention proof that parents are kicking ass day in and day out. Managing work-life balance before the pandemic was already hard, with the constant juggling that comes along with focusing on career obligations while being careful not to neglect responsibilities at home.