Mom's Viral TikTok About Asking for Help as a Parent is Almost Too Relatable

As a mom of five, a lot of times I'll put on a brave face and act like I have it all together when someone asks a question like, "Hey, how are you doing?" Do I want to shout that I'm coasting on fumes, having slept about 13 minutes in two days, and that coffee is my only reason for looking halfway sane? Sometimes. I'd love to vent about how my hair smells like French fries and I don't know why—because I showered, um, was it the day before yesterday? I'd add that my sweatshirt is crusty with baby snot and slobber, and between attempting to balance work and household responsibilities, and wading through never-ending teacher emails for my four older kids, I'm kinda worried someone will have to send in a search party soon to dig me out of the massive laundry pile accumulating in my family room. In other words, "Help!"

But asking for help is hard as a mom. That's why I had to admire a viral TikTok created by fellow mom Elyse Myers. She confesses that she's "drowning" and admits, "I need help." Not that anyone is listening! In the hilarious and relatable video, we see Myers also playing a "concerned" friend who really isn't hearing her mom version's cries for help. "You're so amazing!" the friend praises the mom, who is tearfully clinging to her baby and denying she is the "supermom" the friend tells her she is.

"Check on your mom friends. (But like, make sure to actually listen tho too.)," Myers captions the video, which has been favorited more than 250,000 times and inspired thousands of comments.

So many people related "hard" to the post. As one commenter pointed out, moms need teammates not cheerleaders. Another person noted support is vital as a mom, as "we weren't meant to raise children on an island by ourselves." But many others wondered how to help a mom in need.

Myers answers that question in the comments, noting that helping in, well, helpful ways is key. It seemed the collective feeling among the commenters is that asking exactly how you can help is the best way to go—or just do something! Show up with a meal, or offer to hold a new parent's baby, so they can shower. Or, as Myers noted, if a new mom doesn't feel comfortable with you holding the baby, do anything else.